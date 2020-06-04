All apartments in Boston
5 Barrows Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Barrows Street, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Experience modern splendor within a traditional Bostonian community in the newly renovated residences on Barrows Street. Convenience begins with the location in the heart of Allston s Union Square, surrounded by many shops, restaurants, and all the amenities of city living. MBTA Bus Routes 57, 64, 66 and 501 are all located within one block and the MBTA Green Line (B) is just five minutes away. Residents also enjoy quick and easy access to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, and Commonwealth Avenue as well as major area institutions including Boston University, Harvard Business School, Boston College, St. Elizabeth s Medical Center, and the New Balance World Headquarters. You will find ample natural lighting, spacious closets to keep you organized, and gorgeous architectural detail throughout. Kitchens have an open layout with beautiful cabinets, counter tops, and built-in appliances. The bathrooms feature new vanities and wall-to-wall mirrors. A selection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ensures that we will have a home to fit your needs. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Barrows St. have any available units?
5 Barrows St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Barrows St. have?
Some of 5 Barrows St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Barrows St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Barrows St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Barrows St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Barrows St. is pet friendly.
Does 5 Barrows St. offer parking?
Yes, 5 Barrows St. does offer parking.
Does 5 Barrows St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Barrows St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Barrows St. have a pool?
No, 5 Barrows St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Barrows St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Barrows St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Barrows St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Barrows St. does not have units with dishwashers.
