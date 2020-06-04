5 Barrows St.

Amenities

Experience modern splendor within a traditional Bostonian community in the newly renovated residences on Barrows Street. Convenience begins with the location in the heart of Allston s Union Square, surrounded by many shops, restaurants, and all the amenities of city living. MBTA Bus Routes 57, 64, 66 and 501 are all located within one block and the MBTA Green Line (B) is just five minutes away. Residents also enjoy quick and easy access to the Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, and Commonwealth Avenue as well as major area institutions including Boston University, Harvard Business School, Boston College, St. Elizabeth s Medical Center, and the New Balance World Headquarters. You will find ample natural lighting, spacious closets to keep you organized, and gorgeous architectural detail throughout. Kitchens have an open layout with beautiful cabinets, counter tops, and built-in appliances. The bathrooms feature new vanities and wall-to-wall mirrors. A selection of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ensures that we will have a home to fit your needs. Additional amenities include on-site laundry facilities, available on-site parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.