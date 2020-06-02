All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 476 Shawmut Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
476 Shawmut Ave.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

476 Shawmut Ave.

476 Shawmut Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

476 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
Top floor fully-renovated penthouse duplex private roof deck w/fabulous Back Bay &amp; Downtown views, this penthouse unit features 2 beds, 2 baths fireplace, 1 parking. The chef's kitchen with SubZero &amp; Viking appliances flows seamlessly into an expansive living area, ideal for lounging or entertaining. In-unit laundry. Live in close proximity to some of Boston's best restaurants, cafes, shops, dog parks, playgrounds and more. Live 3D tour or on-demand showings available! Contact agent. Available now, July, August negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 Shawmut Ave. have any available units?
476 Shawmut Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 Shawmut Ave. have?
Some of 476 Shawmut Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 Shawmut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
476 Shawmut Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 Shawmut Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 Shawmut Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 476 Shawmut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 476 Shawmut Ave. does offer parking.
Does 476 Shawmut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 Shawmut Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 Shawmut Ave. have a pool?
No, 476 Shawmut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 476 Shawmut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 476 Shawmut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 476 Shawmut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 Shawmut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 476 Shawmut Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity