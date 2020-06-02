476 Shawmut Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground

Top floor fully-renovated penthouse duplex private roof deck w/fabulous Back Bay & Downtown views, this penthouse unit features 2 beds, 2 baths fireplace, 1 parking. The chef's kitchen with SubZero & Viking appliances flows seamlessly into an expansive living area, ideal for lounging or entertaining. In-unit laundry. Live in close proximity to some of Boston's best restaurants, cafes, shops, dog parks, playgrounds and more. Live 3D tour or on-demand showings available! Contact agent. Available now, July, August negotiable.