47 Beech Glen St Unit 1

Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Fort Hil/Roxbury. Right next to Highland Park. Literally less than 5 minute walk to the Jackson Square, orange line train station. Walking distance to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Unit features a living room. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private porch. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the park, restaurants, stores, shops and orange line train station. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval Security deposit negotiable.



(RLNE5817498)