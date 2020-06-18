All apartments in Boston
47 Beech Glen St Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

47 Beech Glen St Unit 1

47 Beech Glen St · (617) 751-5119
Location

47 Beech Glen St, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3250 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,250

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located in Fort Hil/Roxbury. Right next to Highland Park. Literally less than 5 minute walk to the Jackson Square, orange line train station. Walking distance to Roxbury Crossing orange line train station. Unit features a living room. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. Private porch. Shared backyard. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the park, restaurants, stores, shops and orange line train station. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval Security deposit negotiable.

(RLNE5817498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 have any available units?
47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 have?
Some of 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Beech Glen St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
