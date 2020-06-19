46 Union Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

5 Available 07/01/20 The one you have been waiting for!! Simply breathtaking 2 bed, 2 bath home with PARKING and OUTDOOR SPACE on Union Park. Spacious kitchen living area with stainless Bosche appliances, induction cooktop, vented hood, wine fridge, custom cherry cabinets and breakfast bar. High ceilings, front facing bay window overlooking the park, decorative fireplace, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors throughout. Tandem parking space included directly behind the building. All on the prettiest most picturesque street in the South End. Enjoy a coffee at the Buttery and lunch at Aquitaine or any of South End's best restaurants! Contact CALLA today (774) 521-6975



(RLNE5742937)