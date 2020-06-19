All apartments in Boston
46 Union Park

46 Union Park · (774) 521-6975
Location

46 Union Park, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
5 Available 07/01/20 The one you have been waiting for!! Simply breathtaking 2 bed, 2 bath home with PARKING and OUTDOOR SPACE on Union Park. Spacious kitchen living area with stainless Bosche appliances, induction cooktop, vented hood, wine fridge, custom cherry cabinets and breakfast bar. High ceilings, front facing bay window overlooking the park, decorative fireplace, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors throughout. Tandem parking space included directly behind the building. All on the prettiest most picturesque street in the South End. Enjoy a coffee at the Buttery and lunch at Aquitaine or any of South End's best restaurants! Contact CALLA today (774) 521-6975

(RLNE5742937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Union Park have any available units?
46 Union Park has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Union Park have?
Some of 46 Union Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Union Park currently offering any rent specials?
46 Union Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Union Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Union Park is pet friendly.
Does 46 Union Park offer parking?
Yes, 46 Union Park does offer parking.
Does 46 Union Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Union Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Union Park have a pool?
No, 46 Union Park does not have a pool.
Does 46 Union Park have accessible units?
No, 46 Union Park does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Union Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Union Park has units with dishwashers.
