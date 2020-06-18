Rent Calculator
46 Middle St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM
46 Middle St.
46 Middle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
46 Middle Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 3 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in South Boston. The apartment features and more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 46 Middle St. have any available units?
46 Middle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 46 Middle St. currently offering any rent specials?
46 Middle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Middle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Middle St. is pet friendly.
Does 46 Middle St. offer parking?
No, 46 Middle St. does not offer parking.
Does 46 Middle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Middle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Middle St. have a pool?
No, 46 Middle St. does not have a pool.
Does 46 Middle St. have accessible units?
No, 46 Middle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Middle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Middle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Middle St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Middle St. does not have units with air conditioning.
