Available 09/01/20 Spacious one bedroom unit in a multi-unit mid-rise brick building in Roxbury. Great location!! A park right across the street. Living room. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Coin-op laundry in the building. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the restaurants, stores, shops and public transportation. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for additional $100/month. Security deposit negotiable.



