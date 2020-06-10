43 Park Vale Ave.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright one bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic brick building in the heart of Allston Village. Unit features a kitchen with granite counter tops and dishwasher, new windows, and updated hardwood floors throughout. Laundry and individual private 5 foot by 10 foot storage space available for tenant use, located in the basement. Conveniently located on the Green B subway line and number 66 bus line, which runs between Harvard Square and the Longwood Medical Area. 0.6 miles to Boston Landing Commuter Rail Station which is two stops to Back Bay and 3 stops to South Station. Heat and hot water included! Tenant pays for electricity and cable. Many shops, restaurants and amenities nearby. NO PETS / NO SMOKING 0.3 miles to Comm Ave, Harvard St Green Line Stop!



Terms: One year lease