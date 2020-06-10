All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 43 Park Vale Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
43 Park Vale Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

43 Park Vale Ave.

43 Park Vale Avenue · (617) 794-5068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43 Park Vale Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bright one bedroom apartment located on the top floor of a historic brick building in the heart of Allston Village. Unit features a kitchen with granite counter tops and dishwasher, new windows, and updated hardwood floors throughout. Laundry and individual private 5 foot by 10 foot storage space available for tenant use, located in the basement. Conveniently located on the Green B subway line and number 66 bus line, which runs between Harvard Square and the Longwood Medical Area. 0.6 miles to Boston Landing Commuter Rail Station which is two stops to Back Bay and 3 stops to South Station. Heat and hot water included! Tenant pays for electricity and cable. Many shops, restaurants and amenities nearby. NO PETS / NO SMOKING 0.3 miles to Comm Ave, Harvard St Green Line Stop!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Park Vale Ave. have any available units?
43 Park Vale Ave. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Park Vale Ave. have?
Some of 43 Park Vale Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Park Vale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
43 Park Vale Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Park Vale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 43 Park Vale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 43 Park Vale Ave. offer parking?
No, 43 Park Vale Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 43 Park Vale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Park Vale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Park Vale Ave. have a pool?
No, 43 Park Vale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 43 Park Vale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 43 Park Vale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Park Vale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Park Vale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 43 Park Vale Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity