429 Marlborough St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:14 AM

429 Marlborough St.

429 Marlborough Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

429 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Nice views of Boston and Prudential. Top floor unit in nice brownstone on Marlborough Street across from MIT bridge. Hardwood floors, large living room, two bathrooms: one with shower and the other with an art deco tub and marble floors. Skylights. Very private unit. Includes dishwater, garbage disposal, washing machine and dryer in building. Heat and hot water included. Close to Boston University, Berklee College of Music and MIT. Hynes Convention Center T Stop. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Marlborough St. have any available units?
429 Marlborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Marlborough St. have?
Some of 429 Marlborough St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Marlborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
429 Marlborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Marlborough St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Marlborough St. is pet friendly.
Does 429 Marlborough St. offer parking?
No, 429 Marlborough St. does not offer parking.
Does 429 Marlborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Marlborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Marlborough St. have a pool?
No, 429 Marlborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 429 Marlborough St. have accessible units?
No, 429 Marlborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Marlborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Marlborough St. has units with dishwashers.
