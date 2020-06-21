Amenities
42 Newcastle Road Apt #2, Boston, MA 02135 - 6 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Jerome Bibuld, Red Tree Real Estate Llc, (617) 642-5456. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Gorgeous Brighton Center 6 Bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Modern kitchen features Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Ceramic tiled bathrooms, Huge windows, and Gleaming hardwood floors. Laundry in basement. High-efficiency heating system. Large decks and rear yard. Parking for one cars included. Moments to shops and restaurants, minutes to the MBTA. Available September 1st, 2020 [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3565016 ]