42 FAIRBANKS

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

All the amenities!!! Gorgeous details in this three bedroom with living room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, front and rear porch, closets, off street parking, laundry, and steps from the YMCA and all shops and bars in Oak Square. Express buses MBTA 501,503, and 57,64 buses outside. New gas heat, forced hot water. Easy commutes to 90/95/128/16/20/30/60/9 and Newtonville, Harvard Square, Boston University, MIT, West Newton, Chestnut Hill, Auburndale, Cambridge, Watertown Square, Waltham, Belmont, Arlington, Wellesley, Needham, Brookline, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, Brighton, Oak Square, etc Search all of our listings: http://www.club-realty.com/rentals/search To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl ___________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________ Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search Similar Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our HD Youtube Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl Search our available individual bedrooms for rent: http://ag002895.speedhatch.com/rentals/group/1278932 Now hiring agents & admins at Club Realty: http://www.club-realty.com/careers Out of state renting?? Virtual Tours and HD Video showings available upon request! (Facetime, Skype) WE ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS & E-PAYMENTS FOR DEPOSITS!



Terms: One year lease