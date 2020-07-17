All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

42 FAIRBANKS

42 Fairbanks Street · (617) 487-8285
Location

42 Fairbanks Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
All the amenities!!! Gorgeous details in this three bedroom with living room, hardwood floors, crown moldings, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, front and rear porch, closets, off street parking, laundry, and steps from the YMCA and all shops and bars in Oak Square. Express buses MBTA 501,503, and 57,64 buses outside. New gas heat, forced hot water. Easy commutes to 90/95/128/16/20/30/60/9 and Newtonville, Harvard Square, Boston University, MIT, West Newton, Chestnut Hill, Auburndale, Cambridge, Watertown Square, Waltham, Belmont, Arlington, Wellesley, Needham, Brookline, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Back Bay, Copley, Allston, Brighton, Oak Square, etc Search all of our listings: http://www.club-realty.com/rentals/search To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl ___________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________ Learn About the Neighborhood: http://www.club-realty.com/Areas To Search Nearby Parking: http://www.club-realty.com/Parking To Read Testimonials about our Services: http://www.club-realty.com/Testimonials To Search Similar Condos for Sale http://www.club-realty.com/Condos To View Our HD Youtube Apartment Videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClubRealtyBoston To Save 10% on any broker fee: http://www.club-realty.com/rentalform_ygl Search our available individual bedrooms for rent: http://ag002895.speedhatch.com/rentals/group/1278932 Now hiring agents & admins at Club Realty: http://www.club-realty.com/careers Out of state renting?? Virtual Tours and HD Video showings available upon request! (Facetime, Skype) WE ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS & E-PAYMENTS FOR DEPOSITS!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 FAIRBANKS have any available units?
42 FAIRBANKS has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 FAIRBANKS have?
Some of 42 FAIRBANKS's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 FAIRBANKS currently offering any rent specials?
42 FAIRBANKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 FAIRBANKS pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 FAIRBANKS is pet friendly.
Does 42 FAIRBANKS offer parking?
Yes, 42 FAIRBANKS offers parking.
Does 42 FAIRBANKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 FAIRBANKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 FAIRBANKS have a pool?
No, 42 FAIRBANKS does not have a pool.
Does 42 FAIRBANKS have accessible units?
No, 42 FAIRBANKS does not have accessible units.
Does 42 FAIRBANKS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 FAIRBANKS has units with dishwashers.
