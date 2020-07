Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Oak Square 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment with 2 porches and 2 off-street parking spots included. Laundry in basement with additional storage. No pets and only First, Last, and Broker required for move-in. Hardwood floors throughout and new paint and large bedrooms. Eat-in Kitchen as well as plenty of closet space. Currently, we only accept video tours at this time. Please inquire with the listing agent.



Terms: One year lease