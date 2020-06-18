All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

40 Champney St.

40 Champney Street · (617) 299-0388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Champney Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Sunny 3 / 4 bedrooms with 3 bathroom near Oak-square. Unit features include: Totally renovated and open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with soft close cabinets and crown moldings. 4th room can be turned into an office, fitness room or dining room. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Laundry in unit. Conveniently located YMCA, Brighton Center, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, shopping and lots of local restaurants. Close to Mass Pike, Newton, Watertown, and Cambridge. Walking distance to direct bus routes: Express BUS to Boston, #57bus to Kenmore and bus lines #64,57.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Champney St. have any available units?
40 Champney St. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Champney St. have?
Some of 40 Champney St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Champney St. currently offering any rent specials?
40 Champney St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Champney St. pet-friendly?
No, 40 Champney St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 40 Champney St. offer parking?
No, 40 Champney St. does not offer parking.
Does 40 Champney St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Champney St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Champney St. have a pool?
No, 40 Champney St. does not have a pool.
Does 40 Champney St. have accessible units?
No, 40 Champney St. does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Champney St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Champney St. does not have units with dishwashers.
