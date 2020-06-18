40 Champney St.

Amenities

Sunny 3 / 4 bedrooms with 3 bathroom near Oak-square. Unit features include: Totally renovated and open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout the home. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with soft close cabinets and crown moldings. 4th room can be turned into an office, fitness room or dining room. Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Laundry in unit. Conveniently located YMCA, Brighton Center, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, shopping and lots of local restaurants. Close to Mass Pike, Newton, Watertown, and Cambridge. Walking distance to direct bus routes: Express BUS to Boston, #57bus to Kenmore and bus lines #64,57.



Terms: One year lease