Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Harris Ave Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Partially Furnished 3BD 1Bath AND Study Right Off Centre St Jamaica Plain. - Do not miss out on this gem. Enjoy a 3BD 1 Bath plus a Study and or additional bedroom. A Tri level feel as you walk into a foyer perfect for winter coat storage. Walk up a flight of stairs opening up is the bathroom with a washer and dryer. Find a very spacious bedroom and the study. The kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, concrete countertops, and exposed brick. There is no shortage of space in the living room and second bedroom off of the kitchen. A small staircase takes you up to the third floor and there you find a large skylighted loft style room that can be a master bedroom or other living/working space. Lastly, original hardwood flooring, lots of windows welcoming in tons of natural light, and outdoor space make this perfect for you!



Location, Location Location. Located steps to Centre St JP Seafood, restaurants, shopping, banking, Green St T Station, bike paths, and so much more! The apartment is a close walk to JP Pond/Emerald Necklace, the Southwest Corridor, and the Arboretum; there is a ton of access to nature and green space. There is also access to the 39 bus route less than a block from the apartment. Available for short term rental.



No smoking! No Pets! Good credit a must.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.



For showings please call:



Zachary

Phone: c.617-553-4717

Email: zhall@rpmboston.com zachary@dependablere.com

Dependable Real Estate, Inc



(RLNE4583305)