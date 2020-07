Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome Dorchester unit just minutes away from the Savin Hill T stop off the Red Line. Close to bars, restaurants, shopping and groceries. A super short train, bus, or car ride away from the heart of Southie, and an easy commute into the city. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom and in-unit laundry.



Terms: One year lease