39 Long Ave.
39 Long Ave.

39 Long Avenue · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Long Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime location! This 5 bed/2 bath sits right in the middle of all that Allston has to offer: shops, restaurants, bars, night life and the T. Lots of natural light, a dishwasher, laundry and a porch perfect for warm weather lounging make this apartment a rare find. Live in the action! Contact us for more information on this and hundreds of other listings! EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. One-month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Long Ave. have any available units?
39 Long Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 39 Long Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
39 Long Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Long Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 39 Long Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 Long Ave. offer parking?
No, 39 Long Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 39 Long Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Long Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Long Ave. have a pool?
No, 39 Long Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 39 Long Ave. have accessible units?
No, 39 Long Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Long Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Long Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Long Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Long Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
