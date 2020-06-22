All apartments in Boston
39 Juniper
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

39 Juniper

39 Juniper Street · No Longer Available
Location

39 Juniper Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated in 2014. Spacious 5 bedroom duplex located in Fort Hill. Unit features living room modern kitchen 2.5 bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. 2 Off street parking spaces available for an additional 125/month. Washer/Dryer in unit. Easy access to the Jackson Square orange line train station. Easy access to the stores shops and grocery stores.Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Juniper have any available units?
39 Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Juniper have?
Some of 39 Juniper's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
39 Juniper isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Juniper pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Juniper is pet friendly.
Does 39 Juniper offer parking?
Yes, 39 Juniper does offer parking.
Does 39 Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Juniper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Juniper have a pool?
No, 39 Juniper does not have a pool.
Does 39 Juniper have accessible units?
No, 39 Juniper does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Juniper have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Juniper does not have units with dishwashers.
