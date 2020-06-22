39 Juniper

Renovated in 2014. Spacious 5 bedroom duplex located in Fort Hill. Unit features living room modern kitchen 2.5 bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. 2 Off street parking spaces available for an additional 125/month. Washer/Dryer in unit. Easy access to the Jackson Square orange line train station. Easy access to the stores shops and grocery stores.Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
