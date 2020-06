Amenities

Brand New, five-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with two floors of living space. The apartment has beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms and a sprawling living room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Excellent commuter location-- situated between Brighton Center and Oak Square area of Brighton. Access to 64, 86 and 501 bus lines. Three parking spots included!



Terms: One year lease