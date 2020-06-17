38 Mount Vernon St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Sunny 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Polish Triangle, steps to shows, Sugar Bowl Cafe, restaurants and many more! Three large bedrooms, huge living room with lots of windows and open layout. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. Big bathroom with a bath tub. In unit FREE Laundry Central heat and A/C. Easy on street parking. Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Boston! Only few minutes walk to JFK/UMASS T station. Walking distance to the beach. Near shops, pubs, restaurants, supermarkets and many more! Convenience store and a Dunkin Donuts in the same building! This is a must see! NO DOGS please, cats ok!



Terms: One year lease