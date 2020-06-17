38 Mount Vernon St.

Amenities
Sunny 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Polish Triangle, steps to shows, Sugar Bowl Cafe, restaurants and many more! Three large bedrooms, huge living room with lots of windows and open layout. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. Big bathroom with a bath tub. In unit FREE Laundry Central heat and A/C. Easy on street parking. Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Boston! Only few minutes walk to JFK/UMASS T station. Walking distance to the beach. Near shops, pubs, restaurants, supermarkets and many more! Convenience store and a Dunkin Donuts in the same building! This is a must see! NO DOGS please, cats ok!
Terms: One year lease