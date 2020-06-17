All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 38 Mount Vernon St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
38 Mount Vernon St.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

38 Mount Vernon St.

38 Mount Vernon Street · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

38 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sunny 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of the Polish Triangle, steps to shows, Sugar Bowl Cafe, restaurants and many more! Three large bedrooms, huge living room with lots of windows and open layout. Spacious eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. Big bathroom with a bath tub. In unit FREE Laundry Central heat and A/C. Easy on street parking. Located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in Boston! Only few minutes walk to JFK/UMASS T station. Walking distance to the beach. Near shops, pubs, restaurants, supermarkets and many more! Convenience store and a Dunkin Donuts in the same building! This is a must see! NO DOGS please, cats ok!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Mount Vernon St. have any available units?
38 Mount Vernon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Mount Vernon St. have?
Some of 38 Mount Vernon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Mount Vernon St. currently offering any rent specials?
38 Mount Vernon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Mount Vernon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Mount Vernon St. is pet friendly.
Does 38 Mount Vernon St. offer parking?
No, 38 Mount Vernon St. does not offer parking.
Does 38 Mount Vernon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Mount Vernon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Mount Vernon St. have a pool?
No, 38 Mount Vernon St. does not have a pool.
Does 38 Mount Vernon St. have accessible units?
No, 38 Mount Vernon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Mount Vernon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Mount Vernon St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 38 Mount Vernon St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity