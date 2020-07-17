38 Hyde Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Experience new construction, fully loaded with amenities, in the perfect commuter location in Jamaica Plain / Forest Hills. This boutique building has a restaurant on the first level and garage parking included in rent. Unit #4 features a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and large built-in bar features. An open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout, including double doors to a third bedroom or large study. Apartment comes with W/D in unit, 2 bathrooms, and floor to ceiling windows. Located conveniently across from Forest Hills station, there is very easy access downtown via the Orange line or commuter rail. Experience amenity-loaded luxury in JP - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.