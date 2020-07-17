All apartments in Boston
38 Hyde Park Ave

38 Hyde Park Avenue · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Hyde Park Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Experience new construction, fully loaded with amenities, in the perfect commuter location in Jamaica Plain / Forest Hills. This boutique building has a restaurant on the first level and garage parking included in rent. Unit #4 features a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and large built-in bar features. An open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout, including double doors to a third bedroom or large study. Apartment comes with W/D in unit, 2 bathrooms, and floor to ceiling windows. Located conveniently across from Forest Hills station, there is very easy access downtown via the Orange line or commuter rail. Experience amenity-loaded luxury in JP - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Hyde Park Ave have any available units?
38 Hyde Park Ave has a unit available for $3,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Hyde Park Ave have?
Some of 38 Hyde Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Hyde Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
38 Hyde Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Hyde Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave offers parking.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave have a pool?
No, 38 Hyde Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 38 Hyde Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Hyde Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Hyde Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
