38 Hyde Park Ave

Amenities
Experience new construction, fully loaded with amenities, in the perfect commuter location in Jamaica Plain / Forest Hills. This boutique building has a restaurant on the first level and garage parking included in rent. Unit #4 features a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and large built-in bar features. An open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout, including double doors to a third bedroom or large study. Apartment comes with W/D in unit, 2 bathrooms, and floor to ceiling windows. Located conveniently across from Forest Hills station, there is very easy access downtown via the Orange line or commuter rail. Experience amenity-loaded luxury in JP - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.