Boston, MA
365 Washington St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

365 Washington St.

365 Washington Street · (781) 632-8902
Location

365 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
*NO FEE* Central A/C, washer/dryer in unit! dishwasher *Sept 1* *VIDEO WALK THROUGH AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 365 Washington St in Brighton Center is a professionally managed building. Tenants here enjoy unique luxuries, hard to find in a typical Boston rental. Central A/C and washer/dryer in unit! The hallways are very clean and there is an elevator. The location is fantastic. Directly on several major bus lines including local 57 bus into Kenmore 65 bus- 25 minute ride to Longwood medical area 86 bus- 35 mins to Harvard 501/503 express buses downtown 12 minute walk to the green line, B line 25 mins walk to D line 20 minute walk to Boston Landing Tenants pay reasonable gas heat and electric hot water.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Washington St. have any available units?
365 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 Washington St. have?
Some of 365 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
365 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 365 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 365 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 365 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 365 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 365 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 365 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 365 Washington St. have accessible units?
Yes, 365 Washington St. has accessible units.
Does 365 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 365 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
