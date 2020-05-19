36 Spring Garden St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace range

Rare to find: Entire house for rent, right by JFK T stop (red line)! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and one smaller room perfect for an office. East-in kitchen, updated bathroom. Spacious living room with a decorative fire place. Gorgeous hardwood floors and a private backyard! Utilities are not included. Driveway with 3 tandem parking spots included in rent! Conveniently located on a quiet residential street only 3 min walk from JFK T stop, near bars and restaurants, supermarkets, Carson Beach and South Bay Plaza. Commuter's dream: minutes from I-93 and MassPike! This is a must see!!! Available NOW!



Terms: One year lease