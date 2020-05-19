All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 36 Spring Garden St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
36 Spring Garden St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

36 Spring Garden St.

36 Spring Garden Street · (617) 953-4748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

36 Spring Garden Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare to find: Entire house for rent, right by JFK T stop (red line)! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and one smaller room perfect for an office. East-in kitchen, updated bathroom. Spacious living room with a decorative fire place. Gorgeous hardwood floors and a private backyard! Utilities are not included. Driveway with 3 tandem parking spots included in rent! Conveniently located on a quiet residential street only 3 min walk from JFK T stop, near bars and restaurants, supermarkets, Carson Beach and South Bay Plaza. Commuter's dream: minutes from I-93 and MassPike! This is a must see!!! Available NOW!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Spring Garden St. have any available units?
36 Spring Garden St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Spring Garden St. have?
Some of 36 Spring Garden St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Spring Garden St. currently offering any rent specials?
36 Spring Garden St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Spring Garden St. pet-friendly?
No, 36 Spring Garden St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 36 Spring Garden St. offer parking?
Yes, 36 Spring Garden St. does offer parking.
Does 36 Spring Garden St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Spring Garden St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Spring Garden St. have a pool?
No, 36 Spring Garden St. does not have a pool.
Does 36 Spring Garden St. have accessible units?
No, 36 Spring Garden St. does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Spring Garden St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Spring Garden St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 36 Spring Garden St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity