355 Market St. 2S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * Lg. BRIGHTON CENTER 3 BR * 2 PARKING SPOTS - Property Id: 254619



**** A VIDEO TOUR of THIS APARTMENT

(and of MANY of our APARTMENTS) is AVAILABLE ****.

Please Contact Me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You.



Available SEPTEMBER 1.



BRIGHTON CENTER 3 BEDROOM / 1 BATH.

(The Entire 2nd Floor of a 2 Family House).



EAT-IN KITCHEN.

Enclosed SUNPORCH.

LARGE SUNNY ROOMS.



2 PARKING SPACES Included.

LAUNDRY in Building.



CONVENIENT to: The RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, BARS, and GYMS of BRIGHTON CENTER and OAK SQ.,

and ST. ELIZABETH'S HOSPITAL.



WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUTER RAIL & Several BUS LINES.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254619

Property Id 254619



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5869188)