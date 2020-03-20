All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 355 Market St. 2S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
355 Market St. 2S
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

355 Market St. 2S

355 Market St · (617) 319-5787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

355 Market St, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * Lg. BRIGHTON CENTER 3 BR * 2 PARKING SPOTS - Property Id: 254619

**** A VIDEO TOUR of THIS APARTMENT
(and of MANY of our APARTMENTS) is AVAILABLE ****.
Please Contact Me and I'll be Happy to Send it to You.

Available SEPTEMBER 1.

BRIGHTON CENTER 3 BEDROOM / 1 BATH.
(The Entire 2nd Floor of a 2 Family House).

EAT-IN KITCHEN.
Enclosed SUNPORCH.
LARGE SUNNY ROOMS.

2 PARKING SPACES Included.
LAUNDRY in Building.

CONVENIENT to: The RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, BARS, and GYMS of BRIGHTON CENTER and OAK SQ.,
and ST. ELIZABETH'S HOSPITAL.

WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUTER RAIL & Several BUS LINES.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254619
Property Id 254619

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5869188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Market St. 2S have any available units?
355 Market St. 2S has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 Market St. 2S have?
Some of 355 Market St. 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Market St. 2S currently offering any rent specials?
355 Market St. 2S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Market St. 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Market St. 2S is pet friendly.
Does 355 Market St. 2S offer parking?
Yes, 355 Market St. 2S does offer parking.
Does 355 Market St. 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Market St. 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Market St. 2S have a pool?
No, 355 Market St. 2S does not have a pool.
Does 355 Market St. 2S have accessible units?
No, 355 Market St. 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Market St. 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Market St. 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 355 Market St. 2S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity