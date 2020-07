Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent in the historic Bigelow School. This apartment features a bright & open concept living/dining room with soaring 12 ceilings & 9 windows offering great natural light. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and plenty of storage. The bedroom had great closet space. Hardwood floors throughout this apartment and a single outdoors packing space (#8) top it off. Sorry no pets or undergraduate students.



Terms: One year lease