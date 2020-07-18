35 Vanwinkle St.

Amenities

This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Penthouse is Situated on a Quiet, Tree-Lined Dead End Street Near Ashmont/Peabody Square and Offers Condo-Quality Finishes Including a Granite & Stainless Steel Gourmet Kitchen with Double-Door Fridge, Hidden Thermador Dishwasher, Mosaic Marble Back Splash, Pendant Lighting and Ceramic Tile Floors. Additional Features Include Ensuite Laundry, a Modern Bathroom with Vent Heater, Newly Laid Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout, and Separately Zoned & Controllable Electric Heating in Each Bedroom. 1 Car Off-Street, Exclusive Rear Deck, and Shared Back Yard with Copious Space are Available. Parking for Additional Vehicle in Garage for $100 Extra Per Month. Just Steps from Ashmont Redline and Local Restaurants and Easy Access to I 93 N-S. Good Credit and References Required.



Terms: One year lease