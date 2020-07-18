All apartments in Boston
35 Vanwinkle St.

35 Van Winkle St · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35 Van Winkle St, Boston, MA 02124
Ashmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Penthouse is Situated on a Quiet, Tree-Lined Dead End Street Near Ashmont/Peabody Square and Offers Condo-Quality Finishes Including a Granite & Stainless Steel Gourmet Kitchen with Double-Door Fridge, Hidden Thermador Dishwasher, Mosaic Marble Back Splash, Pendant Lighting and Ceramic Tile Floors. Additional Features Include Ensuite Laundry, a Modern Bathroom with Vent Heater, Newly Laid Oak Hardwood Floors Throughout, and Separately Zoned & Controllable Electric Heating in Each Bedroom. 1 Car Off-Street, Exclusive Rear Deck, and Shared Back Yard with Copious Space are Available. Parking for Additional Vehicle in Garage for $100 Extra Per Month. Just Steps from Ashmont Redline and Local Restaurants and Easy Access to I 93 N-S. Good Credit and References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Vanwinkle St. have any available units?
35 Vanwinkle St. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Vanwinkle St. have?
Some of 35 Vanwinkle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Vanwinkle St. currently offering any rent specials?
35 Vanwinkle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Vanwinkle St. pet-friendly?
No, 35 Vanwinkle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 35 Vanwinkle St. offer parking?
Yes, 35 Vanwinkle St. offers parking.
Does 35 Vanwinkle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Vanwinkle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Vanwinkle St. have a pool?
No, 35 Vanwinkle St. does not have a pool.
Does 35 Vanwinkle St. have accessible units?
No, 35 Vanwinkle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Vanwinkle St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Vanwinkle St. has units with dishwashers.
