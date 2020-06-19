All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

35 Allston St 9F

35 Allston St · No Longer Available
Location

35 Allston St, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 9F Available 09/01/20 Beautifully renovated 6 bedroom apartment! - Property Id: 237904

Available September 1st!
The nicest 6 bedroom apartment in the area with laundry in unit! Beautifully renovated with wine bar, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Six large bedrooms, two living rooms, and a great balcony! Central A/C and renovated bathrooms. Dog and cat friendly and off-street parking available.
Call, text, or email me for a showing!
Best,
Sam
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237904
Property Id 237904

(RLNE5791081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Allston St 9F have any available units?
35 Allston St 9F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Allston St 9F have?
Some of 35 Allston St 9F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Allston St 9F currently offering any rent specials?
35 Allston St 9F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Allston St 9F pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Allston St 9F is pet friendly.
Does 35 Allston St 9F offer parking?
Yes, 35 Allston St 9F does offer parking.
Does 35 Allston St 9F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Allston St 9F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Allston St 9F have a pool?
No, 35 Allston St 9F does not have a pool.
Does 35 Allston St 9F have accessible units?
No, 35 Allston St 9F does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Allston St 9F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Allston St 9F has units with dishwashers.
