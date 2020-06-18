All apartments in Boston
342 Harrison
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

342 Harrison

342 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

342 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11  E Berkeley St @ Washington St (0.12 mi)Bus: 47  Albany St @ Randolph St (0.34 mi)Bus: 10  Harrison Ave. opp Plympton St (0.44 mi)Bus: SL4  Washington St @ Herald St (0.05 mi)Bus: 8  Washington St @ Mystic St (0.49 mi)Bus: 15  Washington St @ Perry St (0.22 mi)Subway: Red Line  Broadway (0.40 mi)Bus: 43  Tremont St @ Marginal St (0.28 mi)Bus: 9  Herald St @ Harrison Ave (0.09 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Tufts Medical Center (0.32 mi)Bus: 501  Surface Artery @ Kneeland St (0.43 mi)Bus: 504  Kneeland St @ Washington St (0.40 mi)Bus: 55  Stuart St @ Charles St S (0.43 mi)Rail: Fairmount Line  South Station (0.66 mi)Tram: D  Arlington (0.58 mi)Bus: SL3  South Station (0.67 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Harrison have any available units?
342 Harrison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 342 Harrison currently offering any rent specials?
342 Harrison isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Harrison pet-friendly?
No, 342 Harrison is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 342 Harrison offer parking?
No, 342 Harrison does not offer parking.
Does 342 Harrison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Harrison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Harrison have a pool?
No, 342 Harrison does not have a pool.
Does 342 Harrison have accessible units?
No, 342 Harrison does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Harrison have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 Harrison does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Harrison have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Harrison does not have units with air conditioning.
