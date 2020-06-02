Amenities
Great sized CONDO for couple or bachelor/bachelorette!! On F Street in South Boston. One bedroom, open flow concept from living room to kitchen. Fully UPDATED with granite counter tops, gas range stove, and hardwood floors. 1ST FLOOR unit with PATIO area out back, great for grilling! FREE, PRIVATE LAUNDRY one flight down in basement with dry storage area next to laundry. Half mile walk to Andrew Square and Broadway T stop. Also directly on bus routes (9 and 11 bus). 10 minute walk to Carson beach. $2,150/month with HOA fees included, no utilities. Available June 1st. No Pets and Non-smokers please.
Terms: One year lease