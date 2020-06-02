All apartments in Boston
34 F St.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

34 F St.

34 F Street · (857) 277-1857
Location

34 F Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great sized CONDO for couple or bachelor/bachelorette!! On F Street in South Boston. One bedroom, open flow concept from living room to kitchen. Fully UPDATED with granite counter tops, gas range stove, and hardwood floors. 1ST FLOOR unit with PATIO area out back, great for grilling! FREE, PRIVATE LAUNDRY one flight down in basement with dry storage area next to laundry. Half mile walk to Andrew Square and Broadway T stop. Also directly on bus routes (9 and 11 bus). 10 minute walk to Carson beach. $2,150/month with HOA fees included, no utilities. Available June 1st. No Pets and Non-smokers please.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 F St. have any available units?
34 F St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 F St. have?
Some of 34 F St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 F St. currently offering any rent specials?
34 F St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 F St. pet-friendly?
No, 34 F St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 34 F St. offer parking?
No, 34 F St. does not offer parking.
Does 34 F St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 F St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 F St. have a pool?
No, 34 F St. does not have a pool.
Does 34 F St. have accessible units?
No, 34 F St. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 F St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 F St. has units with dishwashers.
