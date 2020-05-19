All apartments in Boston
34 Cunard Street 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

34 Cunard Street 2

34 Cunard Street · (617) 515-6638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34 Cunard Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 34 Cunard - Property Id: 273293

Huge 3br apartment across the street from Northeastern University. This second floor apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, new doors, revitalized floors, and updated bathroom with new tile floor. Lots of space in a classical building with lots of character. Laundry in the building. Cats are allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273293
Property Id 273293

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Cunard Street 2 have any available units?
34 Cunard Street 2 has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Cunard Street 2 have?
Some of 34 Cunard Street 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Cunard Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
34 Cunard Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Cunard Street 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Cunard Street 2 is pet friendly.
Does 34 Cunard Street 2 offer parking?
No, 34 Cunard Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 34 Cunard Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Cunard Street 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Cunard Street 2 have a pool?
No, 34 Cunard Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 34 Cunard Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 34 Cunard Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Cunard Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Cunard Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
