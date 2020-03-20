All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

334 Beacon

334 Beacon Street · (401) 524-5836
Location

334 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Located in the heart of the prestigious Back Bay, full of high end shopping on Newbury Street, five star dining and world famous parks like the Boston Common and Public Garden. This large one bedroom is on the sunny corner of Beacon and Fairfield. The renovated kitchen features gorgeous cabinets with ample storage, white subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island creating an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room. The living room features a fireplace and large bay windows facing Beacon Street allowing for an abundance of natural light. The bedroom has two closets including a large walk-in closet. The updated bathroom features a subway tiled shower and glass enclosure. Additionally, the living room, kitchen and bedroom have gorgeous herringbone hardwood flooring throughout. The building also features a laundry room in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Beacon have any available units?
334 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Beacon have?
Some of 334 Beacon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
334 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 334 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 334 Beacon offer parking?
No, 334 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 334 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Beacon have a pool?
No, 334 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 334 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 334 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
