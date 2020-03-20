334 Beacon

Amenities

Located in the heart of the prestigious Back Bay, full of high end shopping on Newbury Street, five star dining and world famous parks like the Boston Common and Public Garden. This large one bedroom is on the sunny corner of Beacon and Fairfield. The renovated kitchen features gorgeous cabinets with ample storage, white subway backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a large island creating an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room. The living room features a fireplace and large bay windows facing Beacon Street allowing for an abundance of natural light. The bedroom has two closets including a large walk-in closet. The updated bathroom features a subway tiled shower and glass enclosure. Additionally, the living room, kitchen and bedroom have gorgeous herringbone hardwood flooring throughout. The building also features a laundry room in the basement.