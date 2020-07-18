All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 32 Rockland St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
32 Rockland St.
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

32 Rockland St.

32 Rockland Street · (617) 606-9700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Upper Washington - Spring Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Rockland Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Huge 2 Bedroom with large livingroom/dining area with bowed windows letting in lots of natural light. The semi-modern kitchen is very neat and clean with lots of cabinets, counter space, modern appliances, including a dishwasher, and a huge pantry closet. The apartment offers one big bedroom with a nice size closet and a smaller bedroom both with lots of windows offering lots of natural light. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and the high ceilings make the unit feel very open. This home also offers coin-op laundry in the basement and a nice enclosed yard on the side as well as a nice porch. This owner occupied home is located on a beautiful tree lined street with plenty of easy parking. Minimum credit with references and a broker fee will be collected.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Rockland St. have any available units?
32 Rockland St. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Rockland St. have?
Some of 32 Rockland St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Rockland St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rockland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Rockland St. pet-friendly?
No, 32 Rockland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 32 Rockland St. offer parking?
Yes, 32 Rockland St. offers parking.
Does 32 Rockland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Rockland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Rockland St. have a pool?
No, 32 Rockland St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Rockland St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Rockland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Rockland St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Rockland St. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 32 Rockland St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity