32 Rockland St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Huge 2 Bedroom with large livingroom/dining area with bowed windows letting in lots of natural light. The semi-modern kitchen is very neat and clean with lots of cabinets, counter space, modern appliances, including a dishwasher, and a huge pantry closet. The apartment offers one big bedroom with a nice size closet and a smaller bedroom both with lots of windows offering lots of natural light. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout and the high ceilings make the unit feel very open. This home also offers coin-op laundry in the basement and a nice enclosed yard on the side as well as a nice porch. This owner occupied home is located on a beautiful tree lined street with plenty of easy parking. Minimum credit with references and a broker fee will be collected.



Terms: One year lease