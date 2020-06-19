Rent Calculator
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
32 Rockingham
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM
1 of 2
32 Rockingham
32 Rockingham Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
32 Rockingham Avenue, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 35 Grove St opp Altair Rd (0.10 mi)Bus: 40/50 W Boundary Rd @ Washington St (0.39 mi)Bus: 34E Washington St opp Rockingham Ave (0.12 mi)Bus: 34 Washington St @ Rockingham Ave (0.10 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Rockingham have any available units?
32 Rockingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 32 Rockingham currently offering any rent specials?
32 Rockingham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Rockingham pet-friendly?
No, 32 Rockingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 32 Rockingham offer parking?
No, 32 Rockingham does not offer parking.
Does 32 Rockingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Rockingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Rockingham have a pool?
No, 32 Rockingham does not have a pool.
Does 32 Rockingham have accessible units?
No, 32 Rockingham does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Rockingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Rockingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Rockingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Rockingham does not have units with air conditioning.
