All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 32 Dorset St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
32 Dorset St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

32 Dorset St.

32 Dorset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Dorset Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Dorset St. have any available units?
32 Dorset St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 32 Dorset St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Dorset St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Dorset St. pet-friendly?
No, 32 Dorset St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 32 Dorset St. offer parking?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Dorset St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Dorset St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Dorset St. have a pool?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Dorset St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Dorset St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Dorset St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College