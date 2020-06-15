Rent Calculator
All apartments in Boston
Home
Boston, MA
32 Dorset St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 Dorset St.
32 Dorset Street
No Longer Available
Location
32 Dorset Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 Dorset St. have any available units?
32 Dorset St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 32 Dorset St. currently offering any rent specials?
32 Dorset St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Dorset St. pet-friendly?
No, 32 Dorset St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 32 Dorset St. offer parking?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not offer parking.
Does 32 Dorset St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Dorset St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Dorset St. have a pool?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have a pool.
Does 32 Dorset St. have accessible units?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Dorset St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Dorset St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Dorset St. does not have units with air conditioning.
