30 South Huntington Ave.

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel

Available 09/01/2020 is a large 3 bedroom apartment available on South Huntington Avenue in Mission Hill near Northeastern (NEU), Wentworth, MCPHS, MassArt, Emerson, Berklee, Simmons. This unit is decked with a modern kitchen and bathroom. Dishwasher, disposal, hardwood cabinets and floors, complement the unit. This unit is very spacious with tons of natural light. Very cozy and perfect space for 3 individuals. Located directly on the Green Line (E-Line). Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold



Terms: One year lease