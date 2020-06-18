All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 30 South Huntington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
30 South Huntington Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

30 South Huntington Ave.

30 S Huntington Ave · (617) 939-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/2020 is a large 3 bedroom apartment available on South Huntington Avenue in Mission Hill near Northeastern (NEU), Wentworth, MCPHS, MassArt, Emerson, Berklee, Simmons. This unit is decked with a modern kitchen and bathroom. Dishwasher, disposal, hardwood cabinets and floors, complement the unit. This unit is very spacious with tons of natural light. Very cozy and perfect space for 3 individuals. Located directly on the Green Line (E-Line). Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 South Huntington Ave. have any available units?
30 South Huntington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 South Huntington Ave. have?
Some of 30 South Huntington Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 South Huntington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
30 South Huntington Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 South Huntington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 30 South Huntington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 30 South Huntington Ave. offer parking?
No, 30 South Huntington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 30 South Huntington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 South Huntington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 South Huntington Ave. have a pool?
No, 30 South Huntington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 30 South Huntington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 30 South Huntington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 South Huntington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 South Huntington Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30 South Huntington Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity