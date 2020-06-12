All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 3 Buckley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
3 Buckley
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3 Buckley

3 Buckley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3 Buckley Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated in 2016. Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Jackson Square train station in Jamaica Plain. Unit features high end amenities with living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station bus lines restaurants stores and shops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Buckley have any available units?
3 Buckley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Buckley have?
Some of 3 Buckley's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Buckley currently offering any rent specials?
3 Buckley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Buckley pet-friendly?
No, 3 Buckley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Buckley offer parking?
No, 3 Buckley does not offer parking.
Does 3 Buckley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Buckley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Buckley have a pool?
No, 3 Buckley does not have a pool.
Does 3 Buckley have accessible units?
No, 3 Buckley does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Buckley have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Buckley does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Flats on D
411 D St
Boston, MA 02210
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College