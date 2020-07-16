3 Appleton St.

Amenities

*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous one-bedroom/one-bathroom South End Condominium. This bright corner unit is situated in a professionally managed building in heart of the South End. There are nine windows throughout the unit providing for excellent natural exposure. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the living area. The unit also features high ceilings and a great amount of closet space. The kitchen features a tiled backspace along with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a dishwasher. The bathroom is also updated and features a tiled shower and decorative vanity. The building offers an elevator as well. Common laundry is located within the building, there is also a dedicated bike storage room. Moments from restaurant row on Tremont and countless boutique shops and eateries. Convenient to the Orange Line MBTA, Mass Pike, and several bus stops. This unit is available for a 8/1/2020 move in date, no pets permitted.



