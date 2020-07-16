All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

3 Appleton St.

3 Appleton Street · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
*Video Tour Available* Gorgeous one-bedroom/one-bathroom South End Condominium. This bright corner unit is situated in a professionally managed building in heart of the South End. There are nine windows throughout the unit providing for excellent natural exposure. Glowing hardwood floors flow throughout the living area. The unit also features high ceilings and a great amount of closet space. The kitchen features a tiled backspace along with stainless appliances, granite counters, and a dishwasher. The bathroom is also updated and features a tiled shower and decorative vanity. The building offers an elevator as well. Common laundry is located within the building, there is also a dedicated bike storage room. Moments from restaurant row on Tremont and countless boutique shops and eateries. Convenient to the Orange Line MBTA, Mass Pike, and several bus stops. This unit is available for a 8/1/2020 move in date, no pets permitted.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Appleton St. have any available units?
3 Appleton St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Appleton St. have?
Some of 3 Appleton St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Appleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Appleton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Appleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Appleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3 Appleton St. offer parking?
No, 3 Appleton St. does not offer parking.
Does 3 Appleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Appleton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Appleton St. have a pool?
No, 3 Appleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Appleton St. have accessible units?
No, 3 Appleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Appleton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Appleton St. has units with dishwashers.
