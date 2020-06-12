29 Worcester Square

Amenities

SINGLE PARKING SPACE DIRECTLY BEHIND UNIT included in rent. Being conveniently located around some of the South End's finest dining and entertainment, you'll enjoy all of the wonderful amenities the neighborhood has to offer. This beautiful two bedroom home contains in unit laundry. This recent remodel brought modern features such as : quartz counter tops, a new wall of cabinetry in the kitchen, new cabinet and drawer fronts throughout the kitchen, Bosch dishwasher, U-Line under counter refrigerator drawers and separate beverage fridge and freezer, combination washer/dryer, new full size energy efficient hot water heater, ceiling mounted rainfall shower with separate hand held wand, porcelain tiled bathroom and a custom vanity all of which blend seamlessly with the original 13 foot high ceilings, two marble fireplaces, moldings and craftsmanship. Email listing agent for virtual tour. Avail Sep 1st !!