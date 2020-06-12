All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 29 Worcester Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
29 Worcester Square
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

29 Worcester Square

29 Worcester Square · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 Worcester Square, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SINGLE PARKING SPACE DIRECTLY BEHIND UNIT included in rent. Being conveniently located around some of the South End's finest dining and entertainment, you'll enjoy all of the wonderful amenities the neighborhood has to offer. This beautiful two bedroom home contains in unit laundry. This recent remodel brought modern features such as : quartz counter tops, a new wall of cabinetry in the kitchen, new cabinet and drawer fronts throughout the kitchen, Bosch dishwasher, U-Line under counter refrigerator drawers and separate beverage fridge and freezer, combination washer/dryer, new full size energy efficient hot water heater, ceiling mounted rainfall shower with separate hand held wand, porcelain tiled bathroom and a custom vanity all of which blend seamlessly with the original 13 foot high ceilings, two marble fireplaces, moldings and craftsmanship. Email listing agent for virtual tour. Avail Sep 1st !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Worcester Square have any available units?
29 Worcester Square has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Worcester Square have?
Some of 29 Worcester Square's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Worcester Square currently offering any rent specials?
29 Worcester Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Worcester Square pet-friendly?
No, 29 Worcester Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 29 Worcester Square offer parking?
Yes, 29 Worcester Square does offer parking.
Does 29 Worcester Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Worcester Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Worcester Square have a pool?
No, 29 Worcester Square does not have a pool.
Does 29 Worcester Square have accessible units?
No, 29 Worcester Square does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Worcester Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Worcester Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 29 Worcester Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity