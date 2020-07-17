All apartments in Boston
29 Austin St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

29 Austin St

29 Austin Street · (774) 582-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Austin Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Enjoy all that the historic Charlestown has to offer in the beautiful new luxury apartment building! Pet-friendly and NO BROKER FEE! Enjoy convenient access to Cambridge, as well as downtown Boston. Walk to the MBTA orange line! Relax on the 2,000 square foot Roof Deck, and enjoy the incredible views of the Boston skyline in one direction, and all of Charlestown in the other! Experience peace of mind with garage parking on-site or free permit parking along many nearby streets. Live in luxury with gorgeous, updated, spacious apartments with large windows bringing in plenty of light. In-unit washer/dryer standard in all units! You'll have no excuse to skip the gym here, with a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center downstairs! Flexible lease terms; energy star appliances; quartz countertops; walk-in closets; spa-style bathrooms; luxurious dark-finish floors; soft-close cabinets; picture windows; and more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! Cam McCarthy Boston City Properties 774-321-4692 (mobile) cameron.mccarthy@bostoncityproperties.com *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice. Need help with your move to Boston? I'd be happy to assist you! I specialize in luxury rentals throughout Boston, including but not limited to the following neighborhoods: Back Bay, Financial District, Seaport, Waterfront, Downtown, Boston Medical Center, Southie, South Boston, Brigham and Women's, Beth Israel, Mass General, Longwood, North End, South End, Fenway, Charlestown, Symphony, Theater District, MIT, Harvard, Boston University, Suffolk, Northeastern and more! I look forward to hearing from you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Austin St have any available units?
29 Austin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Austin St have?
Some of 29 Austin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Austin St currently offering any rent specials?
29 Austin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Austin St pet-friendly?
No, 29 Austin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 29 Austin St offer parking?
Yes, 29 Austin St offers parking.
Does 29 Austin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Austin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Austin St have a pool?
No, 29 Austin St does not have a pool.
Does 29 Austin St have accessible units?
No, 29 Austin St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Austin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Austin St does not have units with dishwashers.
