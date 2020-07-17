29 Austin St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage hot tub media room

Enjoy all that the historic Charlestown has to offer in the beautiful new luxury apartment building! Pet-friendly and NO BROKER FEE! Enjoy convenient access to Cambridge, as well as downtown Boston. Walk to the MBTA orange line! Relax on the 2,000 square foot Roof Deck, and enjoy the incredible views of the Boston skyline in one direction, and all of Charlestown in the other! Experience peace of mind with garage parking on-site or free permit parking along many nearby streets. Live in luxury with gorgeous, updated, spacious apartments with large windows bringing in plenty of light. In-unit washer/dryer standard in all units! You'll have no excuse to skip the gym here, with a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center downstairs! Flexible lease terms; energy star appliances; quartz countertops; walk-in closets; spa-style bathrooms; luxurious dark-finish floors; soft-close cabinets; picture windows; and more! Please reach out to me with any questions, or to schedule a showing! Cam McCarthy Boston City Properties 774-321-4692 (mobile) cameron.mccarthy@bostoncityproperties.com *Prices and availability of units are subject to change on a daily basis* *Photos are not guaranteed to be of actual units but do represent building finishes *Broker fees may apply. Policies governing this are at the discretion of the building's leasing team and are subject to change without advanced notice. Need help with your move to Boston? I'd be happy to assist you! I specialize in luxury rentals throughout Boston, including but not limited to the following neighborhoods: Back Bay, Financial District, Seaport, Waterfront, Downtown, Boston Medical Center, Southie, South Boston, Brigham and Women's, Beth Israel, Mass General, Longwood, North End, South End, Fenway, Charlestown, Symphony, Theater District, MIT, Harvard, Boston University, Suffolk, Northeastern and more! I look forward to hearing from you!