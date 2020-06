Amenities

Unit #2 Available 08/01/20 28 Tremont St



1 bed+ Den/Office (one master with walk in closet and one smaller room ... ideal for an office space) 1 bath apartment has hardwood floors and tile (tile in bathroom and kitchen) washer/dryer in unit dishwasher disposal granite countertops gas stove pet friendly (small dog or cat)... all located on the 2nd floor in a quiet 3 unit building in the gaslight district of Charlestown. Just a block off the monument on a beautiful tree lined street and only a few blocks to public transportation (bus/ferry) or walk to North Station/Downtown.

