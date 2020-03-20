All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
27 South Crescent Circuit
27 South Crescent Circuit

27 South Crescent Circuit · (860) 424-2782
Location

27 South Crescent Circuit, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 2-floor spacious apartment is located in the Oak Square section of Brighton, up on the hill. The apartment is available on September 1st and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This apartment has a large living room, hardwood floors, storage, and finished a basement.The kitchen is large and has a dishwasher. There is also a patio and yard for you to enjoy! - Laundry in basement FANTASTIC DEAL! Please, NO PETS! Thanks! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 South Crescent Circuit have any available units?
27 South Crescent Circuit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 South Crescent Circuit have?
Some of 27 South Crescent Circuit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 South Crescent Circuit currently offering any rent specials?
27 South Crescent Circuit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 South Crescent Circuit pet-friendly?
No, 27 South Crescent Circuit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 27 South Crescent Circuit offer parking?
No, 27 South Crescent Circuit does not offer parking.
Does 27 South Crescent Circuit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 South Crescent Circuit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 South Crescent Circuit have a pool?
No, 27 South Crescent Circuit does not have a pool.
Does 27 South Crescent Circuit have accessible units?
No, 27 South Crescent Circuit does not have accessible units.
Does 27 South Crescent Circuit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 South Crescent Circuit has units with dishwashers.
