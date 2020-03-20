27 South Crescent Circuit

Amenities

This beautiful 2-floor spacious apartment is located in the Oak Square section of Brighton, up on the hill. The apartment is available on September 1st and features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This apartment has a large living room, hardwood floors, storage, and finished a basement.The kitchen is large and has a dishwasher. There is also a patio and yard for you to enjoy! - Laundry in basement FANTASTIC DEAL! Please, NO PETS! Thanks! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com



Terms: One year lease