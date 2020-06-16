All apartments in Boston
256 Bunker Hill St
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:02 AM

256 Bunker Hill St

256 Bunker Hill Street · (617) 949-1661
Location

256 Bunker Hill Street, Boston, MA 02129
Thompson Square - Bunker Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available NOW -

Enjoy this brand new, renovated unit in historic Charlestown! Unit features three bedrooms with a study, hardwood, two full baths (one on each floor), new kitchen with stainless appliances, central heating and cooling via efficient mini-splits, and laundry in building. 10 minute commute to Boston via the 92 or 93 buses. Very close to many area amenities such as the Bunker Hill Monument, Warren Tavern, Ironsides Pub, etc. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Available now with some potential flexibility.

(RLNE5562990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Bunker Hill St have any available units?
256 Bunker Hill St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Bunker Hill St have?
Some of 256 Bunker Hill St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Bunker Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
256 Bunker Hill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Bunker Hill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Bunker Hill St is pet friendly.
Does 256 Bunker Hill St offer parking?
No, 256 Bunker Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 256 Bunker Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Bunker Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Bunker Hill St have a pool?
No, 256 Bunker Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 256 Bunker Hill St have accessible units?
No, 256 Bunker Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Bunker Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Bunker Hill St has units with dishwashers.
