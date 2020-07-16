All apartments in Boston
250 Dudley St.

250 Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 Dudley Street, Boston, MA 02119
Lower Roxbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
In the heart of historic Roxbury, this unit features: - Refinished hardwood floors throughout! - Fully equipped high end kitchen! - High ceilings & lots of natural light! - Spacious open layout living room! - Oversized bedrooms with large closets! - Beautifully updated bathroom with vanity! - Ample storage space throughout! - Convenient in unit washer & dryer! - Private rear deck - relax or entertain! In a great location in Roxbury's up & coming, vibrant Dudley Square! Just minutes to everything Boston has to offer! Convenient commute to local schools - Northeastern, BU Medical, Emmanuel, Simmons, Wheelock, MCPHS, Mass Art, Wentworth, Berklee, and more! Longwood Medical area is a quick commute and unit is close to the South End's famous dining and shopping, Boston Medical Center, newly expanding South Bay Plaza, and much more! Near Orange LIne trains and many major MBTA buses at Dudley Square station! Minutes to Dudley's local shopping and dining, as well as many parks and landmarks!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Dudley St. have any available units?
250 Dudley St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Dudley St. have?
Some of 250 Dudley St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Dudley St. currently offering any rent specials?
250 Dudley St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Dudley St. pet-friendly?
No, 250 Dudley St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 250 Dudley St. offer parking?
No, 250 Dudley St. does not offer parking.
Does 250 Dudley St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Dudley St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Dudley St. have a pool?
No, 250 Dudley St. does not have a pool.
Does 250 Dudley St. have accessible units?
No, 250 Dudley St. does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Dudley St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Dudley St. has units with dishwashers.
