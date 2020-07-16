250 Dudley St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

In the heart of historic Roxbury, this unit features: - Refinished hardwood floors throughout! - Fully equipped high end kitchen! - High ceilings & lots of natural light! - Spacious open layout living room! - Oversized bedrooms with large closets! - Beautifully updated bathroom with vanity! - Ample storage space throughout! - Convenient in unit washer & dryer! - Private rear deck - relax or entertain! In a great location in Roxbury's up & coming, vibrant Dudley Square! Just minutes to everything Boston has to offer! Convenient commute to local schools - Northeastern, BU Medical, Emmanuel, Simmons, Wheelock, MCPHS, Mass Art, Wentworth, Berklee, and more! Longwood Medical area is a quick commute and unit is close to the South End's famous dining and shopping, Boston Medical Center, newly expanding South Bay Plaza, and much more! Near Orange LIne trains and many major MBTA buses at Dudley Square station! Minutes to Dudley's local shopping and dining, as well as many parks and landmarks!



Terms: One year lease