All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 24 Queensberry St 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
24 Queensberry St 8
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

24 Queensberry St 8

24 Queensberry St · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 Queensberry St, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Spacious and Renovated Fenway 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 308050

Incredible Fenway location - this upper level unit offers incredible convenience as well as a private spot to come home to. The Fenway neighborhood's tree-lined streets offer peace and quiet from from the hustle of the city, but this pocket grants easy access to schools, hospitals, bar/restaurants, and more. This unit enters into a large foyer with roomy common closets, two evenly sized large bedrooms, and a kitchen with dishwasher and granite countertops. Heat and hot water included in rent, laundry in building. Brokers' fees negotiable here - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate!

We have a variety of options throughout Boston and Brookline! Let me help you find your new home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/24-queensberry-st-boston-ma-unit-8/308050
Property Id 308050

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Queensberry St 8 have any available units?
24 Queensberry St 8 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Queensberry St 8 have?
Some of 24 Queensberry St 8's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Queensberry St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
24 Queensberry St 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Queensberry St 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Queensberry St 8 is pet friendly.
Does 24 Queensberry St 8 offer parking?
No, 24 Queensberry St 8 does not offer parking.
Does 24 Queensberry St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Queensberry St 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Queensberry St 8 have a pool?
No, 24 Queensberry St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 24 Queensberry St 8 have accessible units?
No, 24 Queensberry St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Queensberry St 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Queensberry St 8 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 24 Queensberry St 8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity