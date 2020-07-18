All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

24 Mount Vernon

24 Mount Vernon Street · (857) 891-1550
Location

24 Mount Vernon Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Available Now, July 1: or August 1. Includes heat and hot water. Elevator building. Shared roof deck. Washer dryer in unit. Rare private condo unit at the top of Beacon Hill on top floor. 9 1/2 foot ceilings, refinished original hardwood floors, and decorative fireplace are just a few of the perks. All new stainless steel appliances, including washer dryer. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fast response. 857.891.1550

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Mount Vernon have any available units?
24 Mount Vernon has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Mount Vernon have?
Some of 24 Mount Vernon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Mount Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
24 Mount Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Mount Vernon pet-friendly?
No, 24 Mount Vernon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Mount Vernon offer parking?
No, 24 Mount Vernon does not offer parking.
Does 24 Mount Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Mount Vernon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Mount Vernon have a pool?
No, 24 Mount Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 24 Mount Vernon have accessible units?
No, 24 Mount Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Mount Vernon have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Mount Vernon does not have units with dishwashers.
