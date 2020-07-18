24 Mount Vernon

Amenities

Available Now, July 1: or August 1. Includes heat and hot water. Elevator building. Shared roof deck. Washer dryer in unit. Rare private condo unit at the top of Beacon Hill on top floor. 9 1/2 foot ceilings, refinished original hardwood floors, and decorative fireplace are just a few of the perks. All new stainless steel appliances, including washer dryer. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fast response. 857.891.1550



Terms: One year lease