Home
/
Boston, MA
/
24 Bradford St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:20 AM

24 Bradford St.

24 Bradford Street · (857) 362-1730
Location

24 Bradford Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
dog park
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This floor-through 1 bed on a charming tree lined desirable South End St has a bright open plan living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a modern slate bathroom. Bradford St abuts Peters Park Dog Park, is one block to Silver Line, 7 minutes to Back Bay Station and in the accessible of many great South End restaurants and shops. This excellent unit in an owner occupied Brownstone include heat and hot water and an indoor parking space (across the street) at Wilkes Passage. Please contact andreb@gibsonsir.com for more info. This floor-through 1 bed on a charming tree lined desirable South End St has a bright open plan living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a modern slate bathroom. Bradford St abuts Peters Park Dog Park, is one block to Silver Line, 7 minutes to Back Bay Station and in the accessible of many great South End restaurants and shops. This excellent unit in an owner occupied Brownstone include heat and hot water and an indoor parking space (across the street) at Wilkes Passage.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Bradford St. have any available units?
24 Bradford St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Bradford St. have?
Some of 24 Bradford St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Bradford St. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Bradford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Bradford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Bradford St. is pet friendly.
Does 24 Bradford St. offer parking?
Yes, 24 Bradford St. does offer parking.
Does 24 Bradford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Bradford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Bradford St. have a pool?
No, 24 Bradford St. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Bradford St. have accessible units?
No, 24 Bradford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Bradford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Bradford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
