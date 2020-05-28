24 Bradford St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated dog park some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

This floor-through 1 bed on a charming tree lined desirable South End St has a bright open plan living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a modern slate bathroom. Bradford St abuts Peters Park Dog Park, is one block to Silver Line, 7 minutes to Back Bay Station and in the accessible of many great South End restaurants and shops. This excellent unit in an owner occupied Brownstone include heat and hot water and an indoor parking space (across the street) at Wilkes Passage. Please contact andreb@gibsonsir.com for more info. This floor-through 1 bed on a charming tree lined desirable South End St has a bright open plan living room/dining room, updated kitchen and a modern slate bathroom. Bradford St abuts Peters Park Dog Park, is one block to Silver Line, 7 minutes to Back Bay Station and in the accessible of many great South End restaurants and shops. This excellent unit in an owner occupied Brownstone include heat and hot water and an indoor parking space (across the street) at Wilkes Passage.



Terms: One year lease