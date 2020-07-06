All apartments in Boston
232 Beacon St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

232 Beacon St

232 Beacon Street · (617) 993-6607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 9/1....FURNISHED...Beautifully renovated garden level studio on sought after Beacon St! Unit boasts granite counters with breakfast bar, stools, stainless steel appliances, bed, room dividers, TV &amp; surround sound, desk, 2 large closets with California Closet system design, tiled bath with glass shower and hardwood floors. The unit gets plenty of sunlight but with all the recessed lighting, the unit never feels dark. The decorative fireplace gives the studio a cozy feel and there is free laundry down the hall. Watch the fireworks on the AMAZING ROOF DECK with full views of downtown Boston &amp; the Charles River. Small pets are negotiable. Minimum of 6 months as per condo rules. No undergrads. First, Security &amp; 1 months broker fee due at lease signing. Great credit &amp; references a must. 24hrs notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Beacon St have any available units?
232 Beacon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Beacon St have?
Some of 232 Beacon St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
232 Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 232 Beacon St offer parking?
No, 232 Beacon St does not offer parking.
Does 232 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 232 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 232 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 232 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
