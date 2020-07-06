232 Beacon St

Amenities

AVAILABLE 9/1....FURNISHED...Beautifully renovated garden level studio on sought after Beacon St! Unit boasts granite counters with breakfast bar, stools, stainless steel appliances, bed, room dividers, TV & surround sound, desk, 2 large closets with California Closet system design, tiled bath with glass shower and hardwood floors. The unit gets plenty of sunlight but with all the recessed lighting, the unit never feels dark. The decorative fireplace gives the studio a cozy feel and there is free laundry down the hall. Watch the fireworks on the AMAZING ROOF DECK with full views of downtown Boston & the Charles River. Small pets are negotiable. Minimum of 6 months as per condo rules. No undergrads. First, Security & 1 months broker fee due at lease signing. Great credit & references a must. 24hrs notice to show.