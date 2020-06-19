23 Shepard St.

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER Nice two-bedroom on Shepard Street in a quiet and well-managed building in Brighton. Only a five minute drive or ten minute walk from the B Line at Washington Street. Rent includes heat and hot water, wall to wall carpeting, tiled kitchen, bright living room, A/C, full tiled bathroom, two bedrooms, and parking for one car. Apartment is also cable/Internet-ready and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Ideal for graduate students, working professionals, or a couple. Call Dave at : 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease