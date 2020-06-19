All apartments in Boston
23 Shepard St.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

23 Shepard St.

23 Shepard Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Shepard Street, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER Nice two-bedroom on Shepard Street in a quiet and well-managed building in Brighton. Only a five minute drive or ten minute walk from the B Line at Washington Street. Rent includes heat and hot water, wall to wall carpeting, tiled kitchen, bright living room, A/C, full tiled bathroom, two bedrooms, and parking for one car. Apartment is also cable/Internet-ready and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Ideal for graduate students, working professionals, or a couple. Call Dave at : 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Shepard St. have any available units?
23 Shepard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Shepard St. have?
Some of 23 Shepard St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Shepard St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Shepard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Shepard St. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Shepard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Shepard St. offer parking?
Yes, 23 Shepard St. does offer parking.
Does 23 Shepard St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Shepard St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Shepard St. have a pool?
No, 23 Shepard St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Shepard St. have accessible units?
No, 23 Shepard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Shepard St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Shepard St. does not have units with dishwashers.
