All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 23 Hastings Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
23 Hastings Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

23 Hastings Street

23 Hastings Street · (617) 360-1539
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
West Roxbury Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Hastings Street, Boston, MA 02132
West Roxbury Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Hastings Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02132 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Deleaded 3.5 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-unit family in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors and wonderful crown molding! Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit.Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit is negotiable. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532030 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Hastings Street have any available units?
23 Hastings Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Hastings Street have?
Some of 23 Hastings Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Hastings Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Hastings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Hastings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Hastings Street is pet friendly.
Does 23 Hastings Street offer parking?
No, 23 Hastings Street does not offer parking.
Does 23 Hastings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Hastings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Hastings Street have a pool?
No, 23 Hastings Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Hastings Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Hastings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Hastings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Hastings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 23 Hastings Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity