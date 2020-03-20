23 Hastings Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

3 Hastings Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02132 - 3 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Deleaded 3.5 bedroom unit on the second floor in a multi-unit family in West Roxbury. Unit features a living room and a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors and wonderful crown molding! Coin-op laundry in the basement. On-street parking with a residential permit.Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on case by case basis for additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit is negotiable. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3532030 ]