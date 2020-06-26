22 Norton St.

Amenities

Now Available, This Affordable and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Separate Dining Room Awaits Quality Tenants to Call it Their Home. Situated on the Third Floor of a Quiet and Well-Cared-For, Three-Family Residence Near Mount Bowdoin Park, Interior Features Include a Ceramic-Tiled, Eat-in Kitchen with Connecting Pantry, Copious Maple Cabinets, Gas Stove, and Refrigerator, Which Adjoins a Quaint Dining Room Area with Stained Glass Window and Charming Built-in. All Bedrooms Offer Decent-Sized Closet Space, and the Master Bedroom Suite is Connected to a Street-Facing, Front Porch Encased with Natural Hardwood. Onsite Laundry is Not Offered and On-Street Parking Only is Available. Convenient Local Area Amenities Include a Super-Close Playground, Community Health Center, Bus/Stops, Laundromat, Plus Several Shops and Restaurants. Pets and Smoking Not Allowed. Asking Rent Price to be Adjusted Higher to at Least $2300 for Use as a Four Bedroom. Good Credit and References Required.



Terms: One year lease