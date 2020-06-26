All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
22 Norton St.
22 Norton St.

22 Norton Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

22 Norton Street, Boston, MA 02125
Bowdoin North - Mount Bowdoin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
playground
range
refrigerator
Now Available, This Affordable and Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom with Separate Dining Room Awaits Quality Tenants to Call it Their Home. Situated on the Third Floor of a Quiet and Well-Cared-For, Three-Family Residence Near Mount Bowdoin Park, Interior Features Include a Ceramic-Tiled, Eat-in Kitchen with Connecting Pantry, Copious Maple Cabinets, Gas Stove, and Refrigerator, Which Adjoins a Quaint Dining Room Area with Stained Glass Window and Charming Built-in. All Bedrooms Offer Decent-Sized Closet Space, and the Master Bedroom Suite is Connected to a Street-Facing, Front Porch Encased with Natural Hardwood. Onsite Laundry is Not Offered and On-Street Parking Only is Available. Convenient Local Area Amenities Include a Super-Close Playground, Community Health Center, Bus/Stops, Laundromat, Plus Several Shops and Restaurants. Pets and Smoking Not Allowed. Asking Rent Price to be Adjusted Higher to at Least $2300 for Use as a Four Bedroom. Good Credit and References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Norton St. have any available units?
22 Norton St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Norton St. have?
Some of 22 Norton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Norton St. currently offering any rent specials?
22 Norton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Norton St. pet-friendly?
No, 22 Norton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 22 Norton St. offer parking?
No, 22 Norton St. does not offer parking.
Does 22 Norton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Norton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Norton St. have a pool?
No, 22 Norton St. does not have a pool.
Does 22 Norton St. have accessible units?
No, 22 Norton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Norton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Norton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
