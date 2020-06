Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Wanna Chill in comfort? This is the 5 Bed to do it - Property Id: 275488



ID

27399077

Rent

$4,500

Avail Date

09/01/2020

Beds

5

Baths

2

Laundry

Washer/Dryer in Unit

Building Type

Apartment Complex

Pet

Pet Friendly

Parking

For Rent



5 bedroom, 2 bathrooms on 3 levels with laundry in the basement. hardwood floors throughout the unit. Kitchen is modern and very sizeable for an in kitchen dining.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275488

Property Id 275488



(RLNE5860631)