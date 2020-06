20 Telegraph St.

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TRIPLEX SINGLE FAMILY HOME JUST BLOCKS TO THOMAS PARK! AS YOU OPEN THE DOOR TO YOUR NEW HOME, YOU ARE WELCOMED BY A SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING WALNUT STAINED HARDWOOD FLOORS AND A CHEF'S EAT-IN KITCHEN FULLY APPLIANCED WITH AN OVERSIZED BREAKFAST ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AND A SAMSUNG STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE PACKAGE INCLUDING WINE FRIDGE. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED ON EACH FLOOR WITH THE TOP FLOOR CONSISTING OF TWO, ALL WITH GOOD CLOSET SPACE. THIS WELL APPOINTED UNIT IS FINISHED OUT WITH RECESSED LIGHTING, 2.5 MODERN BATHROOMS FEATURING TUB AND STAND UP SHOWER, IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, GAS FORCED CENTRAL AIR/HEAT THROUGHOUT, GREAT CEILING HEIGHT, LARGE BASEMENT STORAGE AREA, AND PRIVATE SIDE YARD/PATIO GREAT FOR SUMMERTIME ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN SOUTH BOSTON JUST BLOCKS TO THOMAS PARK, BEACHES, RED LINE T STOP, BUS LINES, SEAPORT DISTRICT, AND ALL THE HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease